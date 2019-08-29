Runners and volunteers are needed to participate in the eighth annual Delta Harvest Run (DHR), where all net proceeds go to the Delta Realtors Community Service Foundation (DRCSF).
The DRCSF is a nonprofit organization run by local realtors and affiliates. Since its establishment in 2005, the DRCSF has offered scholarships to graduating high school seniors at each of the high schools from Pittsburg to Discovery Bay. It is estimated the foundation has awarded over $100,000 in high school scholarships since its inception. The foundation also donates money to local food banks, community chests, homeless shelters, Elderly Make-A-Wish and other charitable organizations in East County.
The Delta Harvest Run offers a half-marathon, 10K, 5K and a one-mile Family Fun Run. The DHR begins and ends at the beautiful City Park in downtown Brentwood at the corner of Oak and 2nd streets. The flat route meanders thru the tree lined city streets and on the peaceful and scenic Marsh Creek Trail.
The run is facilitated by a professional race and timing company. All participants will receive a finishers medal, a custom performance shirt, a swag bag and snacks at the finish line. New this year, the runners will receive a token for a free beer, glass of champagne, an ice cream or a coffee. The half marathon begins at 7:30 a.m., with a pre-race warmup led by a professional instructor prior to race time. The awards ceremony will take place at City Park immediately following the race.
Applications for scholarships will be available at each of the high school career centers by early December. Interested seniors can also call Tonia at the Delta Associate of Realtors at 925-757-8283 to receive an application. The DRCSF is proud to support the community.
For more information about the run or to register as a runner or a volunteer, visit www.deltaharvestrun.com or call race director Patti Shaner at 925-584-1614.
