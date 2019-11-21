The 5th annual Wreaths Across America wreath-laying ceremony will be held Saturday, Dec. 14, at Union Cemetery, 11545 Brentwood Boulevard in Brentwood, beginning at 9 a.m., rain or shine.
The public is invited to join the Anne Loucks Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 10789 of Brentwood in laying a holiday wreath on each grave to pay respects to veterans of all wars buried in this cemetery.
Wreaths Across America ceremonies will be held on the same day and time (by time zone) at all national and many local cemeteries across the nation. Wreath donations can be made online at www.wreathsacrossamerica.org/ca0076.
One wreath is $15, and three wreaths are $30. The deadline to order is Nov. 25. For more information, contact Sarah McLean, first vice-regent of the Anne Loucks Chapter, at darwreaths@gmail.com.
