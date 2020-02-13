The woman struck and killed by a train in Oakley has been identified by the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff Coroner’s Division as 72-year-old Catherine Taylor of Oakley.
At 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, February 11, police, fire and rescue resources were called to the railroad crossing at East Cypress Road near Main Street by the report of a pedestrian struck by train. Within minutes, most of the resources were cancelled after responders discovered Taylor’s body.
Lena Kent, BNSF director of public affairs, said the accident did not occur at the railroad crossing, and police officers could be observed along the tracks several hundred yards to the south. Also according to Kent, the train was en route from the Bay Area to Illinois, and was held on the tracks until nearly 10 a.m. while BNSF police investigated the incident.
