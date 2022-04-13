Update: Oakley police confirmed that they used a less-than-lethal sponge round to take the unidentified man — described only as being in his mid-40s — safely into custody after entering the residence at about 2:15 p.m.
The man, who police say was also exposed to pepper spray and suffered a dog bite during the incident, was taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment after being taken into custody.
The man, who had outstanding warrants for torture, false imprisonment, domestic violence and assault with a deadly weapon, now also faces charges of resisting arrest, battery upon a police dog and arson after today's incident, according to police.
UPDATE 2:37 p.m.
The suspect currently barricaded on the 300 block of 3rd Street was being chased by bounty hunters.
"Bounty hunters were at a residence looking for a suspect that was wanted. The suspect fled out of the house, was hiding in the neighborhood, started jumping on roofs to get away, came to this location, went into a basement, and was hiding in a basement," according to Lieutenant Roberts of Oakley Police Department.
The unnamed suspect has shown resistance to police and remains barricaded in the Oakley home.
Lt. Roberts continued by saying, "They tried to get him out, he wouldn't come out. They sent a county police dog in after him and he hit the dog with a pipe or a stick or something in the head. We pulled the dog back out and now he's barricaded into a crawl space. So, we are just trying to use different tactics trying to get him to come out."
A person believed to be armed with a pipe is barricaded in the basement of a home on the 500 block of 3rd St. in Oakley. Law enforcement authorities are on scene. The public is advised to avoid the area. It's not immediately clear why the person is barricaded. Fire crews have also been dispatched to the area after the person allegedly tried to set the basement on fire, but it appears the fire has been extinguished, according to radio traffic.
-Check back for updates
