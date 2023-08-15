PG&E logo_EDITORIAL ART

With triple-digit temperatures expected this week in much of Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s (PG&E) service area, PG&E encourages customers to prepare for hotter weather, and it offers ways to reduce energy usage and bills.

The California Independent System Operator (ISO), which manages California’s electric grid, anticipates high temperatures and increased electricity demand across key parts of the West for much of the week, and is closely monitoring for impacts to the power grid.

While the ISO says resources are currently expected to be sufficient to meet California demand, if weather or grid conditions worsen, the ISO could issue a flex alert encouraging consumers to voluntarily reduce electricity during the late afternoon and evening hours on certain days. Flex alerts are typically issued a day prior to an event. You can sign up for text notifications at www.FlexAlert.org.

