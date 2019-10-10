Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) has developed a new tool to allow anyone to receive notifications about Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) events, even if they are not PG&E customers or account holders. Although PG&E customers already will receive alerts specific to their address, this tool is also especially useful for tenants, caretakers, travelers and parents of school-age children.
If gusty winds and dry conditions — combined with a heightened fire risk — threaten a portion of the electric system serving a community, it may be necessary for PG&E to turn off electricity in the interest of public safety. In response to the rapidly changing environmental conditions in California, beginning with the 2019 wildfire season, PG&E has expanded its PSPS program to include all electric lines that pass through high fire-threat areas — both distribution and transmission. Because the energy system relies on power lines working together to provide electricity across cities, counties and regions, any one of PG&E’s more than 5 million electric customers could experience a PSPS event.
“We recognize how important it is that everyone who could be impacted by a Public Safety Power Shutoff is aware and prepared,” said Aaron Johnson, PG&E vice president in electric operations. “We are pleased to launch this capability that gives everyone, not just customers, the option to take action and stay safe when we turn off power for safety.”
Parties interested in receiving alerts for an address where they don’t receive a bill can select one or more zip codes they want to receive PSPS alerts for, or select all zip codes in PG&E’s service territory. When a PSPS event is planned for a selected zip code, an alert will be sent to the user telling them how to determine if a specific address in that zip code could be impacted.
PG&E account holders don’t need to take any action if they are only concerned about addresses where they receive a bill. Customer information already on file will be used to send alerts to those customers. Customers are encouraged to keep their contact information up to date with PG&E so they can be notified if their specific location will be impacted.
More information about PSPS zip code alerts is available online at www.pge.com/pspszipcodealerts. To sign up, call 1-877-9000-PGE. Alerts will be delivered via automated call. Text and email alerts will be available in the near future.
