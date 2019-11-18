Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) began 48-hour advance notifications to customers about a potential Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) in portions of 22 counties. Worsening dry conditions and expected high wind gusts pose an increased risk for damage and sparks on the electric system that have the potential to ignite fires in areas with dry vegetation.
High fire-risk conditions are expected to begin early Wednesday morning and continue throughout Thursday. Once the high winds subside, currently expected to be Thursday mid-morning, PG&E will inspect the de-energized lines to ensure they were not damaged during the wind event, and then restore power. PG&E will safely restore power in stages as quickly as possible, with the goal of restoring most customers by end of day Thursday, based on the current weather conditions.
The shutoff is expected to impact approximately 264,000 customers in 22 counties:
Customers can use an online address lookup tool to find out if their location is being monitored for the potential safety shutoff at www.pge.com/pspsupdates.
If PG&E calls the PSPS, the shutoffs are expected to begin Wednesday morning.
