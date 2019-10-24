The Town of Discovery Bay issued a press release Thursday, October 24 advising residents of potential power outages starting this Saturday in the northern portion of Discovery Bay.
Below is the information sent out from the Town of Discovery Bay:
PG&E just released the map for a power outage event starting this Saturday evening October 26. It’s been told that a total of 48,000 customers will be impacted in Contra Costa. This map, while not concise, gives a good snapshot of impact areas.
The map appears to include the northern portion of Discovery Bay; however, effected specific jurisdictions have not been listed. You should review this map to begin planning.
The Public Safety Power Shutoff (“PSPS”) weather event begins at 10:00p.m. on Saturday, October 26 and is expected to continue through Monday, October 28 at 2:00p.m.
Power will not begin to be restored until after the end of the weather event. The County Emergency Operations Center will be activated on Saturday at 6:00p.m. until at least Monday at 6:00p.m.
Please click here for the Public Safety Power Shutoff Map.
The Town of Discovery Bay has no additional information at this time.
