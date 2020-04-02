Pacific Gas and Electric Company residential customers will receive the California Climate Credit on their bills during the April billing cycle. The credit totals $62.91 for PG&E residential customers receiving both natural gas and electric service. For natural gas-only residential customers the credit will be $27.18, and for electric-only residential customers the credit will be $35.73.
This credit is especially timely given that many residential customers under stay-at-home orders may be using more energy than usual, which could increase their energy bills.
“During the COVID-19 public health crisis, we know that many of our customers may face uncertainty and financial instability due to school and childcare closures, job loss and other economic impacts. We want customers to be aware that the semi-annual California Climate Credit will help reduce their energy costs this month,” said Laurie Giammona, PG&E Senior Vice President and Chief Customer Officer.
“We also have numerous tips, tools and programs for customers to help lower their energy usage and bills. We encourage customers to evaluate those options and take advantage of them,” said Giammona.
California requires power plants, natural gas providers and other large industries that emit greenhouse gases to buy carbon pollution permits from auctions managed by the California Air Resources Board. The California Climate Credit is customers’ share of the payments from the state’s program. The California Public Utilities Commission oversees the program. The state’s investor-owned utilities and Community Choice Aggregators administer the credits to customers.
Help Managing Energy Usage
In addition to the Climate Credit, PG&E wants its customers to know it offers multiple rate plan options, assistance programs and tools to help manage their energy usage and costs, as many residential customers are spending more time at home during the statewide stay-at-home order and may be using more energy than usual.
