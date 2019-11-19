PG&E has notified County officials that Contra Costa County is no longer facing a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) event this week, citing improved weather. PG&E says it will continue to monitor weather conditions.
The County had been preparing to respond to a PSPS event and remains ready to support residents. The County will share news, as additional information becomes available.
For resources and preparedness tips, go to the Contra Costa County website at www.contracosta.ca.gov. Check www.pge.com to register for wildfire alerts and for customer updates.
