The town’s community center will soon be home to six new pickleball courts.
The Discovery Bay Community Services District (CSD) Board voted on Wednesday, Aug. 5, to convert two of the community center’s tennis courts to six pickleball courts. The project will be paid for with $68,804 of Measure WW grant monies, $30,000 raised by the town’s pickleball players nonprofit, Discovery Bay Recreation and Sports, Inc. (DBRSI), and $5,838 put up by the town, leftover from its 2019-20 budget, for a total cost of $104,642.
“We think, all in all, it will be good for the community,” said Randi Laforge, DBRSI president. “I think it’s all a good thing. We are excited the town got the grant … they need help with extra funds for the recreational stuff.”
During last week’s meeting, Recreation Supervisor Monica Gallo explained the town had gone to bid for the project in July and received two bids. She said she and her staff recommended the board choose the lower bid from DRYCO Construction Inc., as well as two options for plastic-coated fencing and a fence topper.
The town received approval for its grant application in May, giving it the bulk of the necessary funding. Measure WW is an East Bay Regional Park local grant program established to address local park and recreation needs. The town has used funds from this source in the past to purchase the community center and to replace the play structure at Cornell Park.
In addition to the grant monies, the town’s pickleball players have banded together and raised $30,000 in funds over the past two years to contribute to the project. They created DBRSI to protect their funds.
At the end of the meeting, the board commended the town’s pickleball players for their tenacity in pursuing new courts for themselves.
“I would like to recognize the local pickleball players who contributed a third of the cost of this out of their own little pockets for what I think is going to be a very nice facility,” Director Robert Leete said.
Director Bill Mayer concurred, adding the “shared responsibility was a great job by all parties.”
The town’s pickleball players had originally hoped to gain more pickleball courts at Cornell Park, where one tennis court was converted into two pickleball courts approximately five years ago. However, available space and convenience led the town to conclude pickleball had a future at the community center. The pickleball players were willing to move their weekly games from Cornell Park to gain more courts.
Laforge noted she and her fellow DBRSI members are pleased but by no means done.
“They have wiring and electrical already in place (at the community center), so we are hoping to continue to fundraise to, at some point, put lights in so we can play at night,” she said. “We think we will probably have to add shade structures, so we are going to continue our fundraising efforts.”
The Discovery Bay Community Center is located at 1601 Discovery Bay Blvd., in Discovery Bay. For more information, call 925-392-4575.
