Pickup truck driver hospitalized after truck plunges into canal by Shady Willow Lane

A driver of a pickup truck had to be rescued out of his truck after the pickup truck he was driving into a creek off Shady Willow Lane in the early hours of Saturday morning.
According to ConFire, they responded to a call just before 4 a.m. regarding a vehicle in a ditch on Shady Willow Lane near Las Montanas Court in Brentwood. When emergency personnel arrived, they saw a red pickup truck that was wedged into a canal next to the bridge on Shady Willow Lane with the driver trapped inside.
ConFire says that the truck was traveling southbound on Shady Willow Lane from Lone Tree Way when it veered off of the road and crashed into the canal adjacent to Sand Creek trail, next to the bridge that goes over the canal.
Because the truck was wedged perpendicularly in the canal, it took rescue personnel about 45 minutes to get the unidentified driver out of the vehicle. Firefighters had to use extrication equipment to not only cut and rip the roof apart to get the driver out, but also to stabilize the truck.
Once the driver was taken out of the truck, he was airlifted to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek in critical condition, fire officials said.
