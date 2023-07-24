Pickup truck driver hospitalized after truck plunges into canal by Shady Willow Lane

Rescue personnel form ConFire works to get a driver out of their truck after the truck drove into a canal near Shady Willow Lane in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Photo by Art Ray

A driver of a pickup truck had to be rescued out of his truck after the pickup truck  he was driving into a creek off Shady Willow Lane in the early hours of Saturday morning.

 

Video courtesy Art Ray.

 

