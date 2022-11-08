Pierson, Oerlemans leading District 2, 4 Brentwood City Council races; Henderson, Fitzgerald in tight Oakley District 2 race, Shaw winning in District 4

Early reports from the Contra Costa County Clerk’s website show Patanisha Davis Pierson leading in the Brentwood City Council District 2 race with nearly 40%, with Sinziana Todor following at 31%, Mark Duke at 17% and Brayden Haena at 12%. In the Brentwood Council District 4 race Tony Oerlemans led at 52% with Holley Bishop-Lopez 28% and Jacob Singh at 20%.
Early tallies in the Oakley City Council District 2 show Hugh Henderson leading at 51% and Rachelle “Shelly” Fitzgerald at 49%. The Oakley District 4 race has Shannon Shaw running away with 89% and write-in candidate Adam Gerhart at 11%.
