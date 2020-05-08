A pedestrian was struck and killed by a car on Highway 4 near the Laurel Road exit Friday night.
It is unclear why the victim, a 29-year-old man from Pinole, was in the roadway.
According to a California Highway Patrol (CHP) press release, the driver of the vehicle, a 23-year-old woman from Bethel Island, suffered serious, but not life-threatening injuries. She was transported to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek.
CHP stated the woman was driving west on Highway 4 at approximately 9:20 p.m. when the pedestrian appeared in her path, and she was unable to avoid colliding with him. The victim was pronounced dead on the scene. Two passengers in the vehicle were uninjured.
Eastbound traffic was diverted off the highway and onto Laurel Road. CHP investigators were expected to be on scene for several hours.
The identity of the victim has not been released. The Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Coroners Office will be responsible for the release of that information.
Anyone who witnessed the accident or the events leading up to it, is asked to contact Contra Costa CHP in Martinez at (925) 646-4980.
