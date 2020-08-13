Contra Costa County Employment and Human Services Department (EHSD) plans to make three of its district offices available as “places to cool” through the end of this week and early next week. This information will be posted and updated on EHSD.org and on their social media channels @ContraCostaEHSD.
Please note that during the COVID-19 shelter in place, EHSD’s regular programs and services are NOT currently available at these offices.
Open Thursday-Friday, August 13-14, and Monday-Tuesday, August 17-18, from 1 to 5 p.m.:
EHSD District Office
4545 Delta Fair Blvd.
Antioch
EHSD District Office
400 Ellinwood Way
Pleasant Hill
EHSD District Office
1305 Macdonald
Richmond
Water will be available. Social distancing and face covering requirements are in place at all locations. Capacity may be limited in order to comply with County health orders. Community members should NOT go to any of these places to cool off if they have been exposed to or are exhibiting symptoms of COVID-19, or if they have been ordered to quarantine. All visitors to EHSD offices will be asked screening questions before they can enter the buildings.
There will also be another Antioch location open for cooling:
Open Friday, August 14, through Wednesday, August 19, from 12 noon to 6 p.m. Call (925) 778-1158 for more information.
Nick Rodriguez Community Center
213 F Street, Antioch
Call below locations prior to visiting to confirm if they are open and hours of operation:
Concord Senior Center, 2727 Parkside Circle, Concord (925) 671-3320
Martinez Senior Center, 818 Green Street, Martinez (925) 370-8770
