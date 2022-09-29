Planned Brentwood sculptures delayed again

Photos courtesy of city of Brentwood

Two sculptures commissioned by former mayor Bob Taylor to be installed in 2020 have been delayed again as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and nationwide supply chain issues.

Two sculptures commissioned by the city has once again been delayed, this time until 2023 as a result of nationwide supply chain issues.

The two projects were commissioned by former mayor Bob Taylor during his term that ended in 2020. The art installations were originally intended to be displayed that same year, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed their completion. According to the city of Brentwood’s website, winter of 2022 was set to be the new debut of both pieces. But the projects have since been further delayed due to supply chain problems, according to Parks and Recreation Director Bruce Mulder. The city did not specify what the problems are.

The first sculpture, “Fields of Time,” is set to be installed on Brentwood Boulevard near the police station. Created by artist Douwe Blumberg, the piece is described by Mulder as a nod to Brentwood’s rich agricultural heritage.

