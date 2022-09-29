Planned Brentwood sculptures delayed again

Two sculptures commissioned by the city has once again been delayed, this time until 2023 as a result of nationwide supply chain issues.
The two projects were commissioned by former mayor Bob Taylor during his term that ended in 2020. The art installations were originally intended to be displayed that same year, but the COVID-19 pandemic delayed their completion. According to the city of Brentwood’s website, winter of 2022 was set to be the new debut of both pieces. But the projects have since been further delayed due to supply chain problems, according to Parks and Recreation Director Bruce Mulder. The city did not specify what the problems are.
The first sculpture, “Fields of Time,” is set to be installed on Brentwood Boulevard near the police station. Created by artist Douwe Blumberg, the piece is described by Mulder as a nod to Brentwood’s rich agricultural heritage.
Brentwood’s second new sculpture is titled “Radiant Convergence” and was created by Maine artist Seth Emerson Palmiter of Motivated Metal to be displayed on Sand Creek Road in a median near the Highway 4 bypass. The piece was originally proposed for the Balfour Road bypass median but sought its new location following pushback from residents at City Council meetings in early 2020.
“It looks a lot better [at the proposed Sand Creek location],” City Councilman Johnny Rodriguez said at the time. “It doesn’t look as cluttered.”
Palmiter agreed that the Sand Creek location was a positive move following the decision, noting it would offer longer views due to being visible from both Highway 4 and the bypass. Following the project’s delay to 2023, Palmiter remained enthusiastic.
“The City of Brentwood is a terrific art partner,” he said. “Their investment and engaged partnership is critical to the success of these larger art infrastructure projects. I am very pleased to be a part of this dynamic team.”
Each art installation was commissioned for $175,000, according to Mulder. The money comes from the city’s Public Art Acquisition Fund. The fund “consists of development fees collected for the acquisition and construction of Public Art and can only be used for public art projects,” according to the city’s website.
