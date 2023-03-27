BRENTWOOD—Drivers on Highway 4 did not have to deal with a planned traffic slowdown last weekend when Caltrans announced the cancellation of the work Sunday morning at the Mokelumne Trail Bicycle and Pedestrian Overcrossing span in Brentwood.
Caltrans had planned to close the highway one-direction at a time between Sand Creek Road and Lone Tree Way.
An update from the Contra Costa Transportation Authority informed the Press that no work is scheduled for this week, and consequently, there will be no closure of Highway 4.
