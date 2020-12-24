Earlier this month the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD) Board of Directors voted unanimously to fund nearly $161 million for planning costs related to the construction of a Delta tunnel.
While a press release issued by MWD touted the importance of the initiative — known as the Delta Conveyance Project (DCP) — for improving the security of water delivery to Southern California, it made no mention of extensive verbal and written public comments that urged MWD to decline participation in the effort.
Those speaking in opposition to the DCP referenced a host of problems that would result from the construction and operation of a tunnel including degraded water quality, damage to the Delta’s ecosystem and wildlife, and disruption of heritage Delta communities.
“(MWD) ignored the outcry from the entire state, including their own ratepayers during a pandemic,” said Barbara Barrigan-Parrilla, executive director of Restore the Delta. “Thousands of people made important and thorough written comments and dozens of verbal comments that MWD General Manager Kightlinger dismissed as repetitive. This follows his pattern of being dismissive of what the public expects from water district management and a refusal to admit the level of research and depth that constituted a good majority of these comments.”
The DCP is the latest iteration of plans to draw water from the northern reaches of the Sacramento-San Joaquin River Delta and convey it into the Central Valley and Southern California as far as San Diego. Under Gov. Jerry Brown, the project was referred to as WaterFix and consisted of a pair of 35-mile long tunnels buried 150 feet underground. Gov. Gavin Newsom scaled the project down to a single tunnel when he introduced his Water Resilience Portfolio in early 2019, and WaterFix transitioned into the DCP.
“We’re already facing reduced water deliveries as a result of ecological challenges in the Delta,” said Jeffrey Kightlinger, MWD general manager. “Without intervention, this critical supply faces other, growing threats, particularly from climate change. We need a modernized system in the Delta that can capture runoff from large storms when they happen, and move water into storage for times of drought. And we need a system that is more resilient to earthquakes. This next planning phase is critical to developing such a system.”
Planning costs at this stage of the project are estimated to be $340.7 million over four years. MWD’s vote covers just over 47% of that estimate. The balance of the costs are expected to be covered by other State Water Project (SWP) contractors. Doug Obeji of the Natural Resources Defense Council pointed out in his written comments that MWD has already budgeted $50 million toward DCP planning for the years 2020 and 2021.
“Increasing spending for this project beyond the budgeted amount will require Metropolitan to raise rates, reduce reserves or make other budget cuts at a time when significant numbers of households in the Metropolitan service area are facing financial challenges,” said Obeji.
MWD provides water to nearly 19 million people living in Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, San Diego and Ventura counties. The district has been a driving force in the effort to get a tunnel built arguing that the current system, which relies on an expansive system of levees and canals, is vulnerable to earthquakes, floods and rising sea levels under climate change.
“It is critical that we do everything we can to make sure this vital water supply remains reliable,” said Gloria D. Gray, MWD board chair. “It not only provides nearly one-third of the water used in Southern California; it is also one of our most affordable and highest quality supplies. This action helps ensure our communities can rely on this water for generations to come.”
However, the Sierra Club California argued in a letter dated Dec. 3 and addressed to the MWD directors that a tunnel through the Delta does not address earthquake vulnerabilities. They said that any water exported through a single tunnel would eventually flow through existing water distribution systems south of the Delta that are more susceptible to earthquake damage than the Delta levees due to their proximity to the San Andreas fault and negligent maintenance.
“The MWD board members failed all Californians today,” said Kathryn Phillips, director of Sierra Club California, after the MWD vote. “They essentially committed even more precious dollars to a project that won’t provide new water, doesn’t take into account climate change, will create an ecosystem collapse, and will saddle Southern California ratepayers with higher costs for water that won’t get delivered.”
Many details about the design of the tunnel have yet to be defined including the route it will take. Should the tunnel obtain all necessary approvals, construction is expected to take 15 years and cost $22 billion. A draft environmental impact report for the project is expected in mid-2022.
For more information, visit: www.water.ca.gov., www.restorethedelta.org., www.stcda.org and www.mwdh2o.com. The project’s notice of preparation can be found at: www.bit.ly/thepress_tunnel.
