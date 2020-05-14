Plans for a clock in downtown Brentwood delayed by COVID-19

COVID-19 paused the countdown for City Park’s clock.
The 12-foot-tall fixture was set to be placed in the downtown Brentwood park when time stopped on normal city operations, said Brentwood Management Analyst Gail Leech.
“Installation was scheduled right as we received the shelter-at-home order,” said Leech. “I won’t have an answer until we all get back to work.”
The Brentwood City Council unanimously approved the timepiece in July last year, months after Mayor Bob Taylor suggested it — noting that he’d seen similar installations at prominent parks around the nation and felt it would complement City Park’s resurrected gazebo, which was also his idea.
Taylor said this week that even he was unclear when the fixture will be added.
“We have closed down so much,” he said, referring to the city. “This COVID-19 is crazy … It’s certainly upset the world.”
The fixture, likely to sit between two light poles near the park’s children’s area, is expected to cost about $20,000, in addition to an ongoing expected annual $750 charge for maintenance needs.
The council helped identify desired features, including its height, four-sided face, roman numerals and location for enhanced visibility. With a height of 12 feet, it’s expected to be less susceptible to damage than a shorter, 10-foot option, according to city leaders.
The four-faced design will enhance its readability from a wider area, and roman numerals were chosen over Arabic numerals for visual appeal.
It will be tied to existing electricity from the nearby poles. Its power draw won’t affect current park light poles, and LED lighting will make operating costs no more than that of a standard street light.
“Now that our gazebo is resurrected, we can see what time it is 24/7,” said Taylor, during the clock’s initial approval.
Taylor also inspired the addition of a gigantic red chair to City Park in late 2017 before leading an all-volunteer resurrection of the park’s gazebo, which debuted in May last year.
City leaders have said the clock is likely to be the last park addition.
“After the clock, we might want to consider that to be one of the final components of City Park, or we might not have any more room,” Vice Mayor Joel Bryant said.
For more information on the project, see packet page 30 at bit.ly/CityParkclock.
