A plan to proceed with construction of a new fire station in downtown Brentwood appears to be one step closer to a reality.
A new downtown fire station at 739 First St. is slated to replace the former Fire Station 54, which was demolished last October after permanently closing in 2014 after 57 years of service. According to a report released in 2021 by the Contra Costa Board of Supervisors, Station 54 was deemed functionally obsolete and unsafe for occupancy, which necessitated the need for a replacement.
The new fire station, estimated to cost $10 million, is planned to accommodate larger fire engines while also improving fire and medical response times in Brentwood and across East County to meet the needs of a growing community as a result of Measure X.
In spite of plans for the County and Con Fire to move forward with the project, according to VFW Post 10789 Commander Bill Weber said both parties still have problems to solve. According to Weber, to that end, registered letters to the county Supervisors, the county Administrator, and the General Counsel were delivered last Thursday, Aug. 31.
“We have not received a reply yet. We will check again on Tuesday (Sept. 4),” said Weber. “I wish that we had more news, because Con Fire is planning to go to bid with the project at the beginning of the year, and every day there is no response, or communication is one day close to veterans losing land that was dedicated to them in 1922.”
Weber said they had not heard back as of press time on Wednesday, Sept. 6.
According to Weber, the veterans have not had any lawyer come forward to assist them to get the County and Contra Costa Fire to work together on this issue. Meanwhile, the Brentwood Veterans Memorial Building will decide on the next response to the County and Contra Costa Fire at a Thursday meeting, with a vote to hold a community meeting in October at the veterans building. Meanwhile, County Supervisor Diane Burgis remains optimistic that an agreement can be reached so that both parties are satisfied.
“I’ve been meeting with the Veterans Memorial Building board, Con Fire leadership, the County Administrator’s Office and County Legal Counsel to ensure the space continues serving both purposes, and my office will continue to be involved in the discussion,” said Burgis. “It's the perfect location for the new station because it allows fast response times to all of Brentwood and because it’s already publicly owned land. That means Con Fire can build a station there next year and start saving lives.”
She added: “Historically, this block has had two crucial public uses: as a fire station and as a site provided for our veterans. Everyone in this situation wants to preserve space for our veterans and improve firefighting capabilities with a modernized fire station. Thanks to Measure X funds and the merger of ECCFPD) (East Contra Costa Fire Protection District) into Con Fire, we’re able to build a new station to replace the old one that no longer met modern firefighting needs."
Measure X is a countywide 20-year, half-cent sales tax approved by the county voters in 2020 and began on April 1, 2021 that enabled the county to fund community health centers, emergency response, support crucial safety-net services; invest in early childhood services; protect vulnerable populations; and for other essential county services.
Plans for the new fire station have not been well-received by the adjacent Brentwood Veterans Memorial Building because the project would require buying 6.8 percent of the land from veterans to accommodate the project, which includes about 12 feet of gravel.
According to Con Fire Deputy Chief Aaron McAlister, however, the proposed lot line adjustment also accommodates the veterans as well, including not disturbing their access ramp and potential plans for street parking immediately adjacent to the veterans building, depending on what the city says.
"We evaluated alternatives and we need the additional space to make the station work," said McAlister. "A modern station requires an emergency generator. The former fire station had four trucks wide. The new fire station has just two bays. We don't need as much ramp space. The fire district is excited about restoring fire service to downtown Brentwood."
