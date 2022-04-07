After site studies and stakeholder and community feedback, the East Bay Regional Park District and East Contra Costa County Habitat Conservancy have developed a preferred design concept for the 230 acres of the former Roddy Ranch Golf Course..
The 2018 acquisition of land on the Brentwood/Antioch border was a key step toward the much larger – 3700 acres– Deer Valley Regional Preserve.
“Roddy Ranch Golf Course and Deer Valley are also part of the larger habitat conservation system in Eastern Contra Costa County,” said EBRPD Planner Edward Willis. “These habitat conservation lands were primarily set aside for protection of endangered and threatened species, and the preservation and restoration of habitat.”
Bay Miwok-speaking tribes – including the Julpun, Ompin, and Volvon peoples – were the first stewards of this land, and the EBRPD would like to align their restoration efforts toward the seasonal streams, Delta waters, open grasslands and wooded foothills that made up the original landscape, officials said.
Their environmental goals include:
–Enhance and restore landscape for sensitive species and habitat creation
–Improve function of grassland habitat
–Restore, create, enhance, and manage ponds and seasonal wetlands to provide optimal habitat for wildlife
–Support wetlands with stormwater drainage and installation of “green infrastructure.”
EBRPD also hopes to provide educational opportunities, as well as hands-on restoration projects for residents.
As for the recreational side of the plan, EBRPD plans to use existing infrastructure, where possible, to provide picnic and gathering areas, vehicle and equestrian parking, and an interpretive pavilion.
There will also be 4 miles of earthen, mixed-use trails, with three separate overlooks, along with a paved 1.6-mile loop trail, ensuring accessibility to all persons who wish to enjoy nature.
As long as habitat protection requirements are met, the parks district plans to eventually connect with the Black Diamond Mines trail system, which sits to the northwest of the Deer Valley Regional Preserve property.
According to the parks district website, due to habitat concerns and other considerations, Deer Valley Regional Preserve will remain in “landbank” status, closed to the public, for the foreseeable future. However, the plans to open the golf course portion are expected to take about 18 months.
“We believe that the former Roddy Ranch Golf Course will be one of the first parts of this habitat system to open up for public access,” Willis said.
EBRPD hired Berkeley’s Restoration Design Group, Inc. as a consultant, and field studies on the project began in 2020 to determine existing site conditions and compile information to present to the general public. After initial feedback, three draft concepts were presented to the public last summer.
Another round of public feedback took place, including input from residents, project staff, stakeholders, elected officials, U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and California Department of Fish and Wildlife, before EBRPD reached their current design concept.
The district will also be doing an environmental review of the property, per the California Environmental Quality Act. The final Habitat Restoration and Public Access Plan is expected to be available in mid-2022.
For more information on this project, or any of the 73 additional regional parks and interpark trail systems, visit the EBRPD website, https://www.ebparks.org/
