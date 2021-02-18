Brentwood police apprehended a man armed with a knife after reports that he created a disturbance inside a Gentle Dental office in Brentwood, Calif., Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021. A female subject was also detained, though her role in the incident is still not clear as the police investigation is ongoing. (Tony Kukulich/The Press)
Police apprehended a man armed with a knife who caused a commotion in a Brentwood dentist office Thursday afternoon.
“Officers arrived on scene here at Gentle Dental,” said Lt. Walter O’Grodnick of the Brentwood Police Department. “There was a report of a person that was causing a disturbance, and he had a knife. Our officers responded on scene, and we were able to make contact with a male subject outside of the business. He was taken into custody without incident.”
[Photos] Brentwood Police apprehend man with a knife
Police are still trying to piece together exactly what happened, said O’Grodnick. A female subject was also taken into custody. Her role in the incident is unclear at this point.
A knife was recovered at the scene, though investigators had not yet confirmed with witnesses if it was the knife they saw the suspect carrying.
“It came to a successful conclusion, and nobody was hurt,” O’Grodnick said.
Investigation into the incident by the Brentwood Police Department is ongoing.
