A man responsible for terrorizing a Brentwood family over the weekend and causing an uproar when he was released by Brentwood police was arrested this morning, Friday, April 17, and booked into the Martinez Detention Facility on separate charges.
“We just arrested Adam Ortega this morning, only this time he was found to be in possession of a billy club, which is still a felony,” said Capt. Doug Silva of the Brentwood Police Department. “We called the jail to confirm they would accept him and transported him to Martinez to be booked in.”
According to a BPD social media post, around 8 a.m. there was a report of a suspicious person with a large knife in his back pocket in the area of Tuckahoe Way. He was not brandishing the knife. Officers arrived minutes later and located Ortega, a 35-year-old resident of Brentwood. Ortega cooperated with police, and was found to be in possession of a machete, hatchet, a knife and a billy club.
Ortega was videotaped Saturday, April 11 at the front door of the family’s home on Baird Circle around 2 a.m. Police were called, but he had fled the scene. Ortega reappeared at the front door around 4 a.m., this time carrying a machete. Police were again called and responded in about a minute. Ortega was located and arrested for petty theft. He was released with a notice to appear in court.
As the homeowners video went viral over the weekend, the BPD was subject to criticism for releasing Ortega. Police responded with an extensive Facebook post explaining that there was no mention of a machete by the homeowner when police responded.
“The homeowner did not report that the man had a machete,” said police. “The photos from the video surveillance the homeowner provided did not show the suspect holding a machete. When officers found the suspect, he wasn’t holding a machete.”
However, the Facebook post by the BPD was also careful not to place blame on the victim.
“It was clearly a traumatic night for the homeowner and his family,” police said. “Oftentimes, in situations like this, important information does not come out immediately and, given the dramatic nature of these events, that’s not unreasonable.”
Concerns over the spread of COVID-19 in the jails has led to changes in police procedures, and those charged with misdemeanor offenses are not getting booked into the Martinez facility as directed by the Contra Costa County Office of the Sheriff, the agency responsible for the jail.
“It's unfortunate the case received so much negative media attention based mainly on misunderstanding and speculation,” Silva said. “At the same time, we recognize there was a significant show of support for what we do and we sincerely appreciate that.”
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.