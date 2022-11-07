Police end search for Gabe after Oakley woman's partial remains found last weekend

Following the discovery of the partial remains of Alexis Gabe, a joint press conference between Oakley and Antioch Police Departments was held at Oakley City Hall, Monday, November 7. Gabe went missing on January 26, and was later determined to have been murdered by her ex-boyfriend, Marshall Curtis Jones. (Melissa van Ruiten/The Press)

 Melissa van Ruiten

Oakley police have ended the search for Alexis Gabe after her partial human remains were found on the evening of Thursday Nov. 3,

Oakley and Antioch police said at a press conference on Monday the remains were found on Nov. 3 in an area just off of Jackson Road in Plymouth, Calif. by a visiting Alaska resident who was scanning with a metal detector, according to Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard. The scene was secured overnight by Amador County law enforcement, who contacted Oakley and Antioch police, whose search for Gabe had included the area in which the remains were found. 

The remains were taken to the Amador County Sheriff Department the following day, where a forensic odontologist compared the teeth to existing dental records to confirm the remains were Gabe’s. 

