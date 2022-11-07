Police end search for Gabe after Oakley woman's partial remains found last weekend

Oakley police have ended the search for Alexis Gabe after her partial human remains were found on the evening of Thursday Nov. 3,
Oakley and Antioch police said at a press conference on Monday the remains were found on Nov. 3 in an area just off of Jackson Road in Plymouth, Calif. by a visiting Alaska resident who was scanning with a metal detector, according to Oakley Police Chief Paul Beard. The scene was secured overnight by Amador County law enforcement, who contacted Oakley and Antioch police, whose search for Gabe had included the area in which the remains were found.
The remains were taken to the Amador County Sheriff Department the following day, where a forensic odontologist compared the teeth to existing dental records to confirm the remains were Gabe’s.
“Due to the fact that a forensic odontologist confirmed the partial remains via dental records, you can only imagine what we have recovered,” Detective Tyler Horn of Oakley Police said. “Out of respect to the Gabe family, we do not want to get into the specifics of what exact remains were recovered.”
Following the identification of the remains, the investigation has been closed, according to Horn. The criminal aspect of the investigation ended on June 1, when the perpetrator, Gabe’s ex-boyfriend Marshall Curtis Jones, was shot and killed in a confrontation with police in Kent, Wash., Horn said.
Antioch Detective John Cox said at the press conference that Jones was believed to be the “sole perpetrator” of the murder, despite another arrest having been made during the investigation – that of Jones’ mother, Alicia Coleman Clark. Antioch police arrested her on May 19 for alleged “aiding and abetting,” according to a timeline of events put together by Cox in August. However, the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office ultimately declined to file charges against Clark.
County deputy district attorneys were “intimately involved” with the case, according to Cox. After examining the gathered evidence, they determined there was not enough to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that anyone other than Jones had committed a crime.
“Nothing that has happened in the past week is going to change any decisions that have been made by the [District Attorney’s] Office,” Beard reiterated later in the press conference. “There will be no further traction.”
Following Cox’s comments, Beard commended Gabe’s father, Gwyn, for his help in keeping the case in the public consciousness before Gwyn approached the lectern to speak.
“There are still so many questions unanswered,” he said. “I’m not sure if there will ever be closure for our family in terms of the loss of Alexis. Her heartless and premeditated murder, the cold-blooded way her body was desecrated and the cowardly way her murderer chose to evade responsibility for his wrongdoings.”
Gwyn also said that the family's search efforts would continue until the rest of his daughter's remains were found. To that end, he said, there are many volunteers who are willing to help in the search.
Police were not able to determine why Jones chose the Sierra Foothills to dispose of Gabe’s body, according to Horn.
“I don’t try to get into the mind of a killer,” he said regarding a potential motive for either the murder or why that location was chosen. “He did what he did for an unknown reason.”
Beard then reiterated that he wanted to keep the conference about Gabe and in remembrance of her rather than her killer.
“I choose to remember Alexis as a very vital member of this community,” he said. “That’s where I’d really like to leave this.”
A candlelight vigil will be held for Gabe on Dec. 9 at 7 p.m. at Civic Center Plaza in Oakley, according to Beard.. Gwyn had also previously announced on Nov. 4 that a Celebration of Life is scheduled for Jan. 28, 2023. That date was picked, Gwyn said, because "it is two days after the one-year anniversary of her disappearance."
