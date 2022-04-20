Police identify man killed in Antioch car crash on April 17 Apr 20, 2022 41 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Photo courtesy of Metro Creative Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save An Antioch man died after the car he was driving struck a tree near James Donlon Boulevard and Silverado Drive in Antioch on April 17.Police say Steve Hernandez, 26, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was racing with another car, when his Subaru struck the tree at about 2:15 p.m., killing him instantly.Police said April 19 it is not unknown if drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor in the crash.Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at 925-778-2441. Tips may also be texted to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH. Not a subscriber? Click here to add your comment to the story! Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Antioch Crash Steve Hernandez Antioch Police Police Antioch Transports Highway Car Subaru Tree Alcohol × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Thank you for Reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. Sign Up Log In Purchase a Subscription Click here to stay informed. Never miss out on breaking news! Local news delivered to your inbox. Sign up! Stay informed. Promoted Events Foodie Farm Fest Saturday, April 23rd, 2022 @ 12:00 pm – 5:00 pm Tess' Community Farm Kitchen MEMORIAL DAY'S PARADE COMMUNITY EVENT Monday, May 30th, 2022 @ 9:00 am – 12:00 pm Ambrose Recreation and Park District Promote your event to thousands of readers every day! Choose from these three promotions: Only $15.00 for 3 days, $30.00 for 7days, Best Deal 14 days for only $55.00 Sunday, January 1st, 2023 Search For Events By Date Facebook thepress.net Online Poll As summer approaches, what are you most looking forward to? You voted: The heat Vacation A break from school I'm not looking forward to summer Vote View Results Back Popular News, Videos & Slideshows Articles Videos Collections ArticlesEast County teachers, employees of the year namedByron Teachers Association reaches tentative agreement with Byron Union School DistrictUpdated: Person that was barricaded in home in Oakley taken into custodyFamily suspends search for Alexis GabeHarvest Grove Virtual Academy grows in BrentwoodEast Bay Regional Park district officials warn of rattlesnakes as warm weather takes holdLori Wilson joins state Assembly; replaces Frazier, who retiredVolunteers sought to clean historical societyOakley's Summer Concert Series set to return in MayByron teachers authorize strike Videos Collections[Photos] Byron teachers picket[Photos] April 2022 Pets[Photos] Barricaded man taken into custody in Oakley[Photos] Liberty baseball team defeats Pittsburg[Photos] Freedom softball team defeats Antioch[Photos] Officials break ground on Trail Bicycle and Pedestrian Overcrossing in Brentwood[Photos] Antioch apartment fireOscar Best Picture winners from worst to firstBest counties to retire to in California[Photos] Local teacher and school employees of the year
