An Antioch man died after the car he was driving struck a tree near James Donlon Boulevard and Silverado Drive in Antioch on April 17.

Police say Steve Hernandez, 26, the lone occupant of the vehicle, was racing with another car, when his Subaru struck the tree at about 2:15 p.m., killing him instantly.

Police said April 19 it is not unknown if drugs or alcohol were a contributing factor in the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Antioch Police Department non-emergency line at 925-778-2441. Tips may also be texted to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word ANTIOCH.

