Three suspects in a vehicle struck a Brentwood police cruiser as they fled the scene of a theft at The Streets of Brentwood, before being apprehended Monday afternoon, Feb. 10.
“We responded to Ulta, to a theft,” said Sgt. Eric Wernholm of the Brentwood Police Department. “The suspect vehicle was given. An officer responded to the area, found the suspect vehicle and engaged the suspect vehicle. The vehicle accelerated and collided with our officer.”
The officer pursued the suspects, and after momentarily losing sight of them, found their abandoned car off Empire Avenue near the J.C. Penny store.
“The three suspects inside had taken off on foot, and the vehicle was empty when we located it,” said Wernholm. “We knew based on the timeline that suspects were probably in the area.”
A perimeter was established and officers from the Brentwood, Oakley and Antioch police departments participated in the search for the suspects. At least one suspect was taken into custody with the assistance of a K-9 unit. That suspect was placed under arrest and transported to John Muir Medical Center in Walnut Creek. It is unclear if the injuries were suffered in the collision or during the apprehension.
The police officer involved in the collision reportedly suffered a minor injury to his hand.
This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
