A short police pursuit ended in Brentwood when a driver fleeing police lost control of his vehicle and struck a utility pole Thursday night, Aug. 6.
According to a spokesperson for the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), the pursuit started in the vicinity of Shady Willow Lane and Lone Tree Way. It concluded less than a half mile away shortly after 8 p.m.
The CCSO spokesperson said deputies on patrol identified the driver and called for additional units and a helicopter before attempting to stop the suspect for parole-related issues. The driver fled east on Lone Tree Way and lost control of his gray BMW sedan near the intersection with Fairview Avenue. The car appeared to have spun across the roadway into the oncoming traffic and then severed a utility pole that it struck while traveling backward. It came to a rest in the westbound shoulder.
The driver attempted to flee the scene on foot, but he was apprehended. An ambulance was called to the incident, and the suspect was transported to a local hospital for treatment of unspecified injuries.
Lone Tree Way was closed in both directions between Fairview Avenue and Medallion Drive while the investigation into the incident was underway.
Don't have a facebook account? Click here to add your comment to the story.