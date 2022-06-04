The Seattle Police Department has released footage of the attempted arrest and eventual shooting of the suspect in the murder of Oakley woman Alexis Gabe.
To view the graphic video, click here
According to authorities, members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force—which includes officers from the Seattle Police Department and other regional jurisdictions—attempted to serve the arrest warrant to Gabe’s ex-boyfriend, Marshall Jones, 27, of Antioch, at a residence in the 3500 block of South 222nd Place in Kent, Washington on June 1, when Jones charged at officers with a knife, before being shot and killed.
Law enforcement and Kent Fire Department personnel rendered medical aid, but Jones died at the scene.
The following day, Oakley police announced that they believe Jones murdered Gabe, who has been missing since Jan. 26. Her body hasn’t been located.
“Part of what has led us to believe Alexis is the victim of a homicide is the examination of a large amount of digital and forensic evidence that has been recovered over the course of several search warrants and over several acts of labor done by [Oakley police and Antioch police],” Chief Paul Beard said during a press conference at Oakley City Hall on June 2. “In conjunction with that is the fact that there are no signs of life anywhere for Alexis.”
Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Becton filed a murder charge against Jones on May 26 after meeting with investigators from Oakley and Antioch police departments, Beard said. Following this, Oakley and Antioch police coordinated with other agencies, such as the U.S. Marshals Service and Washington state authorities, to apprehend Jones in Kent in the encounter that ultimately led to his death.
A previously established $100,000 reward being offered for information leading to finding Gabe still stands because police are searching for her body, according to Beard.
Anyone with information on the case is asked to call 925-625-7009 or email Alexistips@ci.oakley.ca.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.