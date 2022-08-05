Police release timeline of Gabe disappearance

Press file photo

Volunteers look for evidence in the search for Alexis Gabe earlier this year. The Gabe family released a timeline of events this week six months after her disappearance.

Six months after the disappearance of Oakley resident Alexis Gabe, her family has released a timeline of events in the days afterward as they continue the search for her body.

The timeline was released by Gabe’s father, Gwyn, on social media as part of a nine-page document sent to him by Antioch Police Detective John Cox. The document covers a range of dates from Gabe’s Jan 26 disappearance through June 2 when a press conference was held in Oakley to announce that she was believed to have been murdered and that her suspected killer, Marshall Jones, was also dead following a confrontation with Washington state police. Cox said at the end of the document that certain details have intentionally been left out, but does not provide a reason for the omission.

“This information was determined based on cellphone records, a forensic download of Alexis’ Infinity that included GPS locations, forensic cellphone extractions, surveillance video, and interviews,” Cox wrote. “This was not an all-inclusive list of our investigation.”

[Photos] Alexis Gabe Case Timeline

