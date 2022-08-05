Police release timeline of Gabe disappearance

Six months after the disappearance of Oakley resident Alexis Gabe, her family has released a timeline of events in the days afterward as they continue the search for her body.
The timeline was released by Gabe’s father, Gwyn, on social media as part of a nine-page document sent to him by Antioch Police Detective John Cox. The document covers a range of dates from Gabe’s Jan 26 disappearance through June 2 when a press conference was held in Oakley to announce that she was believed to have been murdered and that her suspected killer, Marshall Jones, was also dead following a confrontation with Washington state police. Cox said at the end of the document that certain details have intentionally been left out, but does not provide a reason for the omission.
“This information was determined based on cellphone records, a forensic download of Alexis’ Infinity that included GPS locations, forensic cellphone extractions, surveillance video, and interviews,” Cox wrote. “This was not an all-inclusive list of our investigation.”
The document by Antioch police creates a clearer picture of the investigation, showing that police had contacted Jones as early as Jan 27 in connection with Gabe’s disappearance. The following day, Jones consented to a warrantless search of his home with the exception of two bedrooms as well as his cellphone date. A warrant was not obtained by police due to lack of probable cause that a crime had occurred at that point, according to Cox.
Authorities released a timeline in the Alexis Gabe disappearance.
In addition to its investigation of Jones and his immediate family, the document also lists efforts to recover Gabe’s body, such as the drainage of an 8 million-gallon pond in Pioneer and “multiple land, air, and water searches” by several law enforcement agencies.
As part of their effort to recover their daughter’s body, Gwyn and his wife, Rowena, have continued to organize volunteer searches for evidence on weekends and have contacted psychic mediums for assistance as well. According to Facebook posts made by Gwyn, they will be attending an Aug. 6 performance by television medium Theresa Caputo where they hope to speak with her. Gwyn’s post asking for help on Caputo’s Facebook page has garnered over 1,400 reactions as of press time, but no public acknowledgement from her.
