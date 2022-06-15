As the Fourth of July approaches, the Brentwood Police Department recently reminded residents about the dangers associated with fireworks and the use of firearms when celebrating.
Contra Costa County is a “fireworks-free-zone”. The possession or use of fireworks of all types and sizes (including Safe and Sane fireworks) are banned in the county.
The difference between illegal and 'safe and sane' fireworks is as follows: Fireworks are defined under state law in two categories– dangerous, and 'safe and sane.' Dangerous are always illegal except for when used by licensed operators. 'Safe and sane' fireworks are sold by licensed retailers from June 28-July 6 and can be used by the public, but are subject to limitations, according to the state fire marshal. 'Safe and sane' fireworks are sparklers, spinners, fountains and snap caps.
“The Brentwood Police Department is taking a zero-tolerance approach when dealing with these violations,” the city said in a news release. “It’s important to also keep in mind dry conditions create some additional safety concerns. High weeds and water stricken lawns are extremely vulnerable to stray embers or sparks caused by fireworks. Please avoid the temptation of putting yourself and your neighbors at risk.”
Possession of fireworks that leave the ground or explode may be a felony and could result in fines of up to $5,000 and imprisonment, officials said.
Additionally, shooting a gun into the air is against the law. Bullets fired into the air return at some point and descend at 300 to 400 feet per second, which can be dangerous because they can penetrate roofs and cause damage to property and residents, officials said.
Police statistics show that fireworks and celebratory gunfire seriously injure thousands of people annually, officials said.
On July 4, the police department will be assigning additional officers to patrol residential neighborhoods and proactively enforce fireworks violations, officials said.
Authorities ask anyone who witnesses a violation to contact the 24-hour dispatch center at 925-809-7911.
Instead of setting off fireworks, the police department encourages people to consider free July 4th fireworks displays in nearby cities. Here is a partial list:
–Antioch: Riverfront in Downtown Antioch, 2nd and G streets, 9-9:45 p.m.
– Alameda County Fair in Pleasanton
– Venice Island Fireworks Display in Stockton
– 4th of July Celebrate Concord
– Livermore Wine Country Downtown Street Festival
– Stockton Delta Reflections Boat Parade
– Stockton Arena
– Lafayette Art & Wine Festival
