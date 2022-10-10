Antioch police are investigating the Oct. 8 shooting death of an 18-year-old man at a condominium complex on the 2600 block of Belmont Lane.
Police responded to a report of gunshots just before midnight on Oct. 8, according to a police press release. After arriving at the reported location, officers found the victim in the parking lot of the condo buildings suffering from “at least one gunshot wound,” and police administered first aid before the victim died at the scene.
Police do not know the number of suspects involved and have not contacted anyone in connection with the shooting, according to the press release. Police would not comment further about the victim or potential suspects because the incident is still being investigated.
