The Antioch Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man.
Ramon Fernandez, 84, was last seen in the 1200 block of A Street at 7:30 a.m. July 30.
He is described as Latino, 5-feet, 4-inches tall, 184 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes.
Fernandez was last seen wearing a plaid long-sleeve shirt, blue T-shirt and blue jeans.
Fernandez speaks only Spanish and usually uses a wheelchair, so it's possible he did not get too far, authorities said.
Anyone with information on Fernandez’s whereabouts is encouraged to call 9-1-1 from within Antioch or 925-778-2441 if outside Antioch.
