Oakley police detectives today served a search warrant at a Benttree Way home in Antioch in connection with missing Oakley woman Alexis Gabe, city officials announced tonight, May 12.
The home searched is where Gabe was reportedly last seen, and investigators are looking into whether this location is where foul play occurred, officials said in a statement. Officials did not disclose the exact address, what specifically brought them to the home, or if anything was discovered.
The department also served a search warrant to an Antioch residence in connection with Gabe’s disappearance on Feb. 1, although police did not specifically say in the May 12 statement whether the two searches were related.
Gabe was first reported missing “under suspicious circumstances” on Jan. 27. Her last known location was Benttree Way in Antioch and her car was reportedly found with the keys in the ignition on Trenton Street in Oakley, according to the missing-person flyers distributed by friends and family across East County.
Police announced during an April 28 news conference that they “strongly suspect foul play” in Gabe’s disappearance, and showed a video of a person of interest who is believed to have been the one to have abandoned Gabe’s car immediately following her disappearance.
The suspect in the video is described as a man of slim build, standing 5-feet, 11 inches to 6-feet tall with dark skin. He can be seen in the surveillance footage wearing a large jacket, beanie, and N95-type facemask with a beard protruding from beneath it.
According to authorities, the footage was taken at the intersection of Oakley Road and Beldin Lane, roughly five minutes from where the vehicle was abandoned. The suspect appears to flee on foot in the direction of Antioch.
Although Gabe’s ex-boyfriend was named as one of many potential persons of interest, it is unclear if the man in the surveillance footage is believed to be him.
As part of the effort to seek information from the public, a $10,000 reward has been established by the city of Oakley. Police have also set-up a tip line for the public to share any potential information they may have.
Gabe is described as an Asian female, 5-feet, 7-inches tall weighing 170 pounds and last known to be wearing a white tank top, silver/black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and green/white shoes.
Anyone with information on the case is encouraged to call 925-625-7009 or e-mail Alexistips@ci.oakley.ca.us.
