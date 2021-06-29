The Brentwood Department of Public Works will be repaving Second Street from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Wednesday from Brentwood Boulevard to Maple Street/City Park Way. Maple Street and Oak Street can be used as detours around the construction area.
Portion of Second Street to be repaved Wednesday in Brentwood
- By Tim Epperson
