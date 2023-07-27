After more than three years of relief, the payment pause on student loans is coming to an end. The U.S. Department of Education recently announced that student loan interest will resume Sept. 1, 2023, and payments will be due starting in October 2023.
This student loan news affects millions of Americans, which creates an excellent opportunity for scammers. In fact, Better Business Bureau has already received reports of scams related to student loan repayment citing “new 2023 guidelines.” Get to know the signs of a scam and always be sure to do your research before sharing any personal information.
You receive an email, letter, or phone call from someone claiming you are eligible for “student loan consolidation,” “payment reduction program,” or a similar service. This new benefit is allegedly part of “the new 2023 guidelines,” and the scammer may even claim to represent the Federal Student Aid (FSA) department.
If you respond, the scammer will ask you for personal information to “confirm your identity” or to “check your eligibility.” This information might include your Social Security number, name and address, and even your FSA.gov login information.
After “verifying your identity” the scammer will offer you an enticing plan to reduce your loan repayment. If you agree, you may end up making payments to a third-party in vain for months or even years. None of your payments will go towards your student loan. And even if you don’t make a payment, giving out personal information puts you at risk for identity theft.
Tips to avoid student loan forgiveness scams
Know the terms of your student loan and the relief program before acting. Do your research before giving out personal information. Understand the ins and outs of your specific loan and how student loan terms affect you. For information, go to official government websites, such as ED.gov and studentaid.gov.
Never pay money for a free government program. Scammers often trick victims into paying for free government programs – or they claim you can get additional benefits, faster benefits, etc., for a fee. A real government agency will not ask for an advanced processing fee.
Be wary of out-of-the-blue calls, emails, or text messages claiming to be from the government. Generally, the government will not contact you using these methods unless you grant permission.
Watch out for phony government agencies or programs. If you speak to someone claiming to be a government representative offering you student loan relief, research before you agree to anything. Scammers often make up look-alike government websites that sound similar to legitimate agencies or programs.
Think something seems suspicious? Contact the agency directly. If you have any concerns about an alleged government representative’s legitimacy, hang up the phone or stop emailing/texting. Then, find the official contact information (look on ED.gov and studentaid.gov or other official sites) and call to verify. Then, report suspicious calls or messages.
Be careful, even if the information comes from a friend. Even if a close friend or family member you trust sent you the information regarding student loan relief, make sure the claims are real first. During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Better Business Bureau received many reports of hacked social media accounts being used to spread government impostor scams.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.