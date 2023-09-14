Coastal Cleanup Month maximizes efforts to protect waterways and coastlines

Caltrans, through its Stormwater Campaign “Let’s Change This to That,” is partnering with the California Coastal Commission for the second year in a row to advocate for cleaner coastlines and pollutant-free water during September’s Coastal Cleanup Month. Numerous cleanup activities will take place statewide throughout the month with a goal of preserving the natural splendor of California’s coastline and ensuring that both inland and coastal area residents understand their impact on community waterways, such as lakes, rivers, creeks, and the ocean.
The California Coastal Commission in partnership with Caltrans and other community-based organizations are holding the 39th annual Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, Sept. 15, 16, and 23, by hosting hundreds of local events statewide.
Coastal Cleanup Day is California’s largest annual volunteer event; an opportunity for people across the state to clean our creeks, rivers, lakes, coast, and shorelines of all kinds, to help restore our environment, organizers say. Virtually every body of water in California ultimately flows to the ocean, and that water can carry a lot of trash. That’s why Coastal Cleanup Day takes place throughout the state – no matter where you’re cleaning, you are helping to protect our coast and ocean.
“No matter where you live, work or play in California, you can make an impact on improving water quality and maintaining waterways,” said Caltrans Director Tony Tavares. “By volunteering at local cleanup events this month, diligently maintaining vehicles or simply disposing of all waste big and small, your actions can help keep our water pollutant-free. Together, we can make a real difference in our communities.”
Among the local locations are:
- Antioch City Marina - Kayak Clean Up, Sept. 15 from 8-10:30 a.m. 5 Marina Plaza, Antioch. To register or for details, contact Julie Haas-Wajdowicz at jhaas-wajdowicz@antiochca.gov or call 925-779-7097. Bring Kayaks, canoes, and other small water craft. Bring skimmer nets or other cleaning tools. Limited amount of kayaks available to rent for $10. Check in at 8 a.m. on the water from 8:30-10:30 a.m.. Limited amount of kayaks available to rent for $10. Pre-registration required for all attending.
- Upper Sand Creek Basin, on Sept. 16 from 9 a.m. to noon. Bring Refillable water bottle and sturdy shoes. Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ccrcd-coastal-cleanup-month-2023-tickets-692809932157?aff=oddtdtcreator.
- Antioch Water Park at 4701 Lone Tree Way from 9 a.m. to noon, Sept. 23. It may be a little windy, so bring a jacket, reusable water bottle, and work gloves. For details, visit https://www.antiochca.gov/coastal-cleanup/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.