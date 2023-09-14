Coastal Cleanup Month maximizes efforts to protect waterways and coastlines

Caltrans, through its Stormwater Campaign “Let’s Change This to That,” is partnering with the California Coastal Commission for the second year in a row to advocate for cleaner coastlines and pollutant-free water during September’s Coastal Cleanup Month. Numerous cleanup activities will take place statewide throughout the month with a goal of preserving the natural splendor of California’s coastline and ensuring that both inland and coastal area residents understand their impact on community waterways, such as lakes, rivers, creeks, and the ocean.

The California Coastal Commission in partnership with Caltrans and other community-based organizations are holding the 39th annual Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, Sept. 15, 16, and 23, by hosting hundreds of local events statewide.

Coastal Cleanup Day is California’s largest annual volunteer event; an opportunity for people across the state to clean our creeks, rivers, lakes, coast, and shorelines of all kinds, to help restore our environment, organizers say. Virtually every body of water in California ultimately flows to the ocean, and that water can carry a lot of trash. That’s why Coastal Cleanup Day takes place throughout the state – no matter where you’re cleaning, you are helping to protect our coast and ocean.

