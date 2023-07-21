The Contra Costa Commission for Women and Girls and the California Women Lead are hosting a State of California Commissions Appointments Workshop on July 29 at 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Brentwood Library at 104 Oak St. in Brentwood.
The workshop will provide information on state and local commissions, the application process, and tips for strong applications.
The commission encourages women and girls who seek to learn about public governance, preparing for elected office, or aiming to benefit local residents.
Learn about the value of serving on boards and commissions and why there needs to be more women at the table.
The Contra Costa Commission for Women and Girls was formed in 1984 as an advisory committee to the Board of Supervisors. The Commission provides information and advice to the Board relating to the health and welfare of women and girls in the County. The Commission strives to increase awareness of women’s and girls’ issues, celebrate achievements of local deserving women, champion opportunities for women and girls, and recommend legislative solutions at the city, county, state, and federal level.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.