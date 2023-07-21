Contra Costa Commission for Women and Girls logo

The Contra Costa Commission for Women and Girls and the California Women Lead are hosting a State of California Commissions Appointments Workshop on July 29 at 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Brentwood Library at 104 Oak St. in Brentwood.

The workshop will provide information on state and local commissions, the application process, and tips for strong applications.

The commission encourages women and girls who seek to learn about public governance, preparing for elected office, or aiming to benefit local residents.

