Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton has been selected by Gov. Gavin Newsom to serve on the Judicial Selection Advisory Committee for the Bay Area.
Committee members provide feedback to the Judicial Appointments Secretary Justice Martin Jenkins on judicial appointments in the region.
“I am proud to join this advisory committee to ensure we have a diverse set of judges in Contra Costa County and the entire Bay Area,” said Becton. “For the first time in our state’s history, the governor has made the list of advisory committee members public and I applaud the announcement. This brings additional transparency and information, not only to judicial applicants, but also for the public.”
Before becoming district attorney in 2017, Becton served as a Contra Costa County superior court judge for 22 years, including one term as presiding judge.
Becton is the only elected district attorney on the Judicial Selection Advisory Committee in the Bay Area. The committee is composed of attorneys and judges. A complete list of members can be found at http://bit.ly/thepress_committeelist.
