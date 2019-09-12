Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s life and legacy will be commemorated at Contra Costa County’s 42nd annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ceremony, a free community event on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020 at 651 Pine St. in Martinez.
Contra Costa County’s Board of Supervisors will recognize two individuals — a community member and a student leader — as individuals whose dedication to others embodies King’s spirit and legacy.
In the spirit of his work and the theme “We Are in This Together,” the county is accepting nominations for a student and adult Humanitarian of the Year. East Bay residents are encouraged to nominate an adult or student whose accomplishments and service impact Contra Costa County, its residents and communities and reflect the spirit of King’s work and achievements. The deadline to submit candidates for consideration is Tuesday, Nov. 5.
To submit online nominations and learn more about the county’s celebration, including previous ceremonies and winners, visit the ceremony website at www.bit.ly/mlkjrceremony.
