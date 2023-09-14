Contra Costa County is the sixth best county in California to raise a family, according to Stacker.com.
The website compiled the rankings based on data from Niche.com, which examined a variety of factors including public schools, educational attainment, cost of living, weather, housing, and more.
“We know Contra Costa County is an incredible place to live and work, and the data validates this,” said Board Chairman John Gioia, District 1 Supervisor. “This is possible through critical partnerships among the County, cities, and community-based organizations that work to make our communities friendly for families.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.