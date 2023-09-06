Contra Costa County seeks nominations for Humanitarians of the Year to be recognized during the 46th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Ceremony.
The deadline to submit candidates for consideration is Monday, Oct. 23.
The event will commemorate the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and is scheduled for Tuesday, Jan. 16. In the spirit of Dr. King’s work, this year’s theme is “Beloved Community.”
