County to offer 'destination weddings on Mt. Diablo Sept. 8

The Contra Costa Clerk-Recorder’s Office and the state Department of State Parks will be offering “Destination Weddings” on top of Mount Diablo on Friday Sept. 8. Sixteen marriage ceremonies will be performed at the summit by Clerk staff between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. Couples may have up to 30 guests, but there is limited seating available during the ceremony (16 chairs).
“We had an overwhelming response for our last Destination Weddings event on Mount Diablo in May,” Clerk-Recorder and Commissioner of Civil Marriages, Kristin Connelly said. “Our team is offering this special opportunity twice this year for couples because it is so popular and is a beautiful venue for an affordable price.”
A limited number of wedding ceremony appointments are still available. Interested couples should contact the Clerk-Recorder’s Office as soon as possible at 925-335-7900.
