Gov. Gavin Newsom issued a statement after the Biden-Harris Administration announced its allocation of funding to deploy high-speed Internet access to everyone in America. California will receive $1.86 billion from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program as part of Biden’s 2021 Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. “This infusion of funding will help build on the work done in recent years with the Legislature to cut red tape around broadband infrastructure projects and get high-speed Internet access to more Californians, helping make the digital divide a thing of the past,” Newsom said.
This money nearly doubles the amount of available funding for “last-mile” (unserved) broadband infrastructure in California. In 2021, Newsom allocated $6 billion for achieving Broadband for All, including $2 billion for similar “last-mile” projects and $3.25 billion for the middle-mile network, and last year’s budget put an additional $550 million toward the project as it moves into construction.
Californians interested in seeing if they qualify for discounted high-speed internet services available now may learn more at the state’s Broadband for All website at https://broadbandforall.cdt.ca.gov/affordable-connectivity-program/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.