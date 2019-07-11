The Contra Costa County Hazardous Materials Commission seeks applicants for three open seats. The commission is a voluntary body appointed by the board of supervisors that makes policy recommendations to board and county staff regarding hazardous materials and waste.
The commission’s 13 members and alternates serve 4-year terms and include representatives of industry, labor, civic groups, environmental organizations and engineers, the public and the Contra Costa Mayors Conference. The open positions are for the general public, general public alternate and environmental alternate seats.
Applicants must live or work in Contra Costa, have demonstrated interest in hazardous materials issues and a commitment to environmental justice principles as defined in county policy. Candidates for the general public seat must be able to commit to one to two meetings per month; candidates for alternate seats must prepare to fill in as needed. Candidates for the environmental alternate seat must also be nominated by an environmental organization.
Applications are available at the Clerk of the Board, 651 Pine St., First Floor in Martinez, or by contacting Michael Kent at 925-313-6587. A downloadable application is available at http://bit.ly/thepress_application.
Complete applications must be mailed by Aug. 30 to: Clerk of the Board, 651 Pine St. #106, Martinez, CA 94553.
Interviews will take place from 10 a.m. to noon on Sept. 13 at the North Richmond Center for Health, 1501 Fred Jackson Way in North Richmond.
