Pro-American Educational and Cultural Exchange Program (P.E.A.C.E.) is in need of warm, friendly families to host 15- to 18-year-old high school students due to arrive for the upcoming school year from Mexico, South America, Korea, China and other countries.
P.E.A.C.E. student ambassadors meet high school standards in morals, maturity and academics, do not use tobacco or alcohol and are of the Christian faith. Host families provide a bed, meals, understanding and love. Students provide their own spending money.
The organization provides airfare, medical insurance, background checks, local and bilingual support and a field trip for students. They seek loving, financially and emotionally stable, Christian American homes from which students may learn the best of American values and traditions. Most students and host families can expect to gain lifelong friendships.
To maximize opportunities and minimize problems in our world, we must give our children the bilingual skills and cultural understanding to work together.
P.E.A.C.E., a federally designated nonprofit organization, meets all the requirements of the U.S. Department of State. For information on hosting, contact P.E.A.C.E. by calling 800-377-2232 or 570-277-6621.
