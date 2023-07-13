Wildfire
Photo courtesy of Metro Creative

California has built up more technology, firefighters, and aircraft for wildfires than ever in an effort to protect Californians ahead of what could be an intense wildfire season after wet conditions resulted in more vegetation throughout the state.

In addition to having the largest aerial firefighting fleet in the world on standby and the most firefighters in state history, California is deploying new tools – including artificial intelligence, satellites, cameras, drones, real-time intelligence, and more – to fight fire more quickly and smarter. Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a press release.

“In just five years, California’s wildfire response has seen a tech revolution,” he said. “We’re enlisting cutting-edge technology in our efforts to fight wildfires, exploring how innovations like artificial intelligence can help us identify threats quicker and deploy resources smarter. And with the world’s largest aerial firefighting force and more firefighters on the ground than ever before, we’re keeping more Californians safer from wildfire. While these resources will help protect our communities, Californians need to remain vigilant for what could be an intense wildfire season this year.”

