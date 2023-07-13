California has built up more technology, firefighters, and aircraft for wildfires than ever in an effort to protect Californians ahead of what could be an intense wildfire season after wet conditions resulted in more vegetation throughout the state.
In addition to having the largest aerial firefighting fleet in the world on standby and the most firefighters in state history, California is deploying new tools – including artificial intelligence, satellites, cameras, drones, real-time intelligence, and more – to fight fire more quickly and smarter. Gov. Gavin Newsom said in a press release.
“In just five years, California’s wildfire response has seen a tech revolution,” he said. “We’re enlisting cutting-edge technology in our efforts to fight wildfires, exploring how innovations like artificial intelligence can help us identify threats quicker and deploy resources smarter. And with the world’s largest aerial firefighting force and more firefighters on the ground than ever before, we’re keeping more Californians safer from wildfire. While these resources will help protect our communities, Californians need to remain vigilant for what could be an intense wildfire season this year.”
The state is working with Lockheed Martin to explore the potential of incorporating Department of Defense-grade technology to fight wildfires, the press release said. CalFire is focusing on drone-based software, A.I.-enabled tools, analytics, and capabilities to provide analysis of ground and atmospheric conditions in near real-time, as well as persistent communications capabilities to fire personnel on the ground during response activities.
An additional $674.1 million in 2022-23 added 1,350 new positions and expanded fire crews, air attack operations, and provided for additional relief for CalFire staff to meet the demands of wildland firefighting in a changing climate.
CalFire is bolstering its firefighting aircraft fleet for the second year in a row as a result of over $72 million provided by the state with 24 additional firefighting aircraft (19 helicopters and 5 airplanes for a contractual period of 90-120 days) to enhance their statewide response. The additional fixed-wing aircraft include 3 large air tankers specifically designed to carry up to 4,000 gallons of retardant. These aircraft have been strategically located in communities across California and will be pre-positioned to meet the needs of potential fire activity throughout the state.
