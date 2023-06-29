governor logo_EDITORIAL ART

California’s new law to combat price gouging at the pump takes effect today. Governor Gavin Newsom signed the first-in-the-nation law earlier this year after calling for a special session of the Legislature to hold Big Oil accountable for fleecing California families at the gas pump. California’s law is a model for the nation: a recent national poll found that 89% of Americans support efforts to crack down on gas price gouging.

Starting June 26, the new law:

  • Exposes price manipulation in real time by requiring daily reports on the market and imports
  • Helps prevent gas price spikes caused when refineries are not producing by requiring refineries to report maintenance schedules in advance and unplanned maintenance in real-time
  • Increases accountability by getting monthly reports on refiners’ profit margins
  • Establishes a new independent watchdog, the Division of Petroleum Market Oversight, within the California Energy Commission, to monitor the industry

