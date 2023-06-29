California’s new law to combat price gouging at the pump takes effect today. Governor Gavin Newsom signed the first-in-the-nation law earlier this year after calling for a special session of the Legislature to hold Big Oil accountable for fleecing California families at the gas pump. California’s law is a model for the nation: a recent national poll found that 89% of Americans support efforts to crack down on gas price gouging.
Starting June 26, the new law:
- Exposes price manipulation in real time by requiring daily reports on the market and imports
- Helps prevent gas price spikes caused when refineries are not producing by requiring refineries to report maintenance schedules in advance and unplanned maintenance in real-time
- Increases accountability by getting monthly reports on refiners’ profit margins
- Establishes a new independent watchdog, the Division of Petroleum Market Oversight, within the California Energy Commission, to monitor the industry
“California is delivering on our promise to hold Big Oil accountable.” Newsom said. “These new transparency laws will help us track refiners’ profits and shine a light on price manipulation so Californians aren’t vulnerable to the greedy whims of Big Oil. And this is just the start – we’re standing up the nation’s first Big Oil watchdog to monitor the industry 24/7, rooting out illegal price gouging in real-time to help you keep money in your pocket.”
Compared to 2022, California’s gas prices have been substantially lower and less volatile. The governor’s actions have helped lead to a decrease of $1.50 per gallon, year over year.
Working with Senator Nancy Skinner and the Legislature to pass the bill, this new law creates the Division of Petroleum Market Oversight, a dedicated state independent watchdog to root out price gouging by oil companies and authorizes the California Energy Commission to create a penalty to hold the industry accountable. The new division will closely monitor the industry on a daily basis to identify unethical or illegal behavior, and will refer any violation of law – including industry misconduct or market manipulation – to the Attorney General for prosecution.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.