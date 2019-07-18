Contra Costa County Public Works has begun construction on the San Pablo Dam Road Sidewalk Gap Closure Project. The work consists of constructing approximately 1,430 linear feet of sidewalk, driveways, driveway conforms, curb, and gutter to fill four gaps in pedestrian infrastructure on San Pablo Dam Road from Appian Way to Clark Road. Improvements also include storm drain infrastructure modifications as well as installation of historical markers to demarcate the Rancho line.
Construction began Monday, July 15 and is expected to complete on Friday, Sept. 6 barring unforeseen circumstances. Drivers can expect delays during construction. Work hours will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. with restrictions to minimize impacts during commute hours.
Funding for this project is provided by gas tax revenues from the SB1 Road Repair and Accountability Act, Highway Safety Improvement Program and Transportation Development Act grant funds. For more information, visit http://www.cccounty.us/pwdmap.
