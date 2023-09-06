Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced $757 million to be spent to advance the building of affordable housing in jobs-rich, walkable neighborhoods. This investment will create more than 2,500 affordable homes, 150 new zero-emissions buses, over 50 miles of new bikeways, and improve miles of sidewalks in communities across the state. Once constructed, the projects will reduce 800,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, equivalent to taking 178,000 gas-powered cars off California’s roads for one year.
The program is paid for through the Affordable Housing and Sustainable Communities Program, which is a part of California Climate Investments, a statewide initiative that puts billions of cap-and-trade dollars to work reducing greenhouse gas emissions, strengthening the economy, and improving public health and the environment – particularly in disadvantaged communities. The program is a partnership between the California Strategic Growth Council, California Department of Housing and Community Development, and California Air Resources Board.
In the last round alone, AHSC-funded developments leveraged a total of $2.4 billion in additional local, state, federal, and private investments, catalyzing investment into climate-friendly communities.
Since its inception, the program has contributed to the development of 17,000 affordable homes and thousands of transportation improvement projects. Overall, these projects have reduced 5 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, equivalent to taking 11 million gas-powered cars off California’s roads for one year.
This announcement will bring the total funding through AHSC to over $3 billion, making it the state's largest funding source for affordable housing in California.
