Gavin Newsom

Photo courtesy of Office of Governor Gavin Newsom

 Photo courtesy of Office of Governor Gavin Newsom

Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced $757 million to be spent to advance the building of affordable housing in jobs-rich, walkable neighborhoods. This investment will create more than 2,500 affordable homes, 150 new zero-emissions buses, over 50 miles of new bikeways, and improve miles of sidewalks in communities across the state. Once constructed, the projects will reduce 800,000 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions, equivalent to taking 178,000 gas-powered cars off California’s roads for one year.

