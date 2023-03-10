Tri Delta Transit is going fare free for their fixed route, paratransit and their ride-hailing service, Tri MyRide, in honor of Transit Driver Appreciation Day, Saturday, March 18.
Transit Driver Appreciation Day is a day set aside to thank and appreciate transit drivers for the contributions they make to their communities. The day began in 2009 as a way to celebrate bus drivers and eventually changed to cover the different types of transportation available throughout the United States.
Contra Costa County transit services County Connection and WestCAT are also offering free fares for Transit Driver Appreciation Day. Fares will return to normal, Sunday, March 19. For more information visit http://bit.ly/3J5AJ3a
